Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa Hiring for Summer Projects

UNDATED (WJON News) - Thousands of Minnesota high-school graduates will be looking for work this spring, and many are unsure of what career path they want to be on.

Based in St. Paul, the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa is looking for 18 to 35-year-olds to fill positions this summer with AmeriCorps. Crews will work to help restore natural habitats, protect waterways, mitigate the effects of climate change, and more.

Crew members will receive:

A monthly stipend,

Health insurance,

Forbearance on future tuition or current student loans.

An education award of up to $6345 to be used for future tuition or student loans.

For more on the program, visit the Conservation Corps Website here.

Olivia Peterson works for Morgan's Tree Service. Listen to what her experience with Conservation Corps was like here.

