Congrats On Almost Doing The Right Thing!

Our family took a walk through the Sauk River Regional Park in Sartell/St. Cloud this past weekend when the temperature finally dropped below 115 for a day. We enjoyed the trails and made our way across the bridge to Whitney Park.

As my kid was walking along one of the granite structures he pointed out the fact there was a lot of garbage along the wall. Pop bottles, wrappers, food and... a bag of dog poop?

Why would someone go through all the trouble to bag poop and carry it around the park but not throw it in to the garbage? There must have been three or four garbage cans within 50 feet of this wall!

I think it would have been better to just leave the poop in the grass, right? At least then nature could run its course and it would decompose or whatever. Now it's protected by its bag that will probably last until the end of time.

I didn't pick it up and throw it away. Maybe I should have, I don't know, but I am not in the habit of picking up other people's dog's poop. Just me?

Anyway, we love Sauk River Regional Park. It's a short hike through the woods which is great for our three-year-old, and there are some cool spots to check out along the way.

The beach is a cool spot to take a dip (although the river is extremely low right now) and the bridge is a fun adventure for little ones. It's a very clean park and well-maintained!

