Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive

Photo: Community Christian School

PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive.

The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.

Some of the more than 500 boxes of cereal are lined up for the finale of the food drive. Photo: Community Christian School
But, before they donated the haul, they set the boxes up like dominoes in the school gym and let them fall. With a nudge or two from students, all the boxes in the pattern hit the floor.

Admissions Coordinator Anne Mundt says they got the idea after watching several YouTube videos.

Up next for the student ambassadors, they’ll be selling hot drinks at the Christmas Shoppe in the school on December 9th from 9:00 am to 1:00pm, and the school’s Christmas program is that Friday night.

Photo: Community Christian School
You can watch the video of the food drive finale here.

