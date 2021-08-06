Come Out And Dunk Ashli And Dave-O At The Fair Saturday

Are you a big fan of the Mixed Up Morning Show? Do you seriously hate the show and wish you could do something to just make the hosts be quiet for a few minutes?

Well, you are in luck! Dave and Ashli will be volunteering in the Gilman Co-Op Creamery's Dunk Tank at the Benton County Fair on Saturday from 11-1 p.m.

We brought our son to the fair on Thursday to scope out the dunk tank situation. That water seems cold(!) and a little grimy... basically what I expected the dunk tank to look like!

You will receive five balls for one dollar or you can spend ten for a "guaranteed" dunk. All profits from the dunk tank are going to local 4H programs.

In addition to the Dunk Tank, the Benton County Fair boasts a packed schedule on Saturday.

The goat show gets underway at 8 a.m., there is a rabbit show at 9 a.m., a rooster crowing contest at 10 a.m., a scavenger hunt that begins at 11 a.m. and bingo beginning at noon.

The midway opens at noon with wristbands granting kids unlimited rides until 5 p.m. for $25. Perhaps not coincidentally, the beer garden also opens at noon.

At night there will be a Demolition Derby in the grandstand beginning at 6:30 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line will perform at the Beer Garden Stage beginning at 8 p.m. and running until midnight.

