LEFTY JOHN SCHUMER THREW A PERFECT GAME FOR THE WIN!

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 BECKER BANDITS 0

(Wednesday July 9th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them sixteen to zero, including four doubles, a triple and two home runs. Lefty John Schumer threw a perfect game, seven innings, no hits, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Wes Johnson went 4-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brett Schlangen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Gavin Schulte went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Jake Grueble went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch and Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

Cam Fischer threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Moe threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and five runs.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 PIERZ BREWERS 2

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to three, including three doubles, one triple and one home run. Collin Eckman threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Kray threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Filippi went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RbIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Zach Opatz went 1-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Joey Welinski went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Beau Thoma went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Filippi went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-for-5. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 with a walk and Riley Czech scored a run.

For the Brewers Pete Schommer threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Rylee Rausch threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout and Mike Poser threw one inning, he had two strikeouts. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Rylee Rausch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mike Nezerka went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kaden Kruschek had a RBI. Preston Veith, J. Prokott and Jesse Marshik all had a walk and M. Poser had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Springers defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them eight for four. Hank Bulson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Dempsey ent 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cal Heying went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Drew Bulson had sacrifice fly for a RBI, had walk and he scored a run and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson had a walk and he scored a run, Brady Schafer scored a run, Nolan VanLoy had a walk and he scored a run and Mason Primus was hit by a pitch.

For the Anglers Joey Rathman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he had strikeout. No. 18 threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and threw walks. Finley Greenlund went 2-for-3, J. Cook went 1-for-3, Eisentrager went 1-for-2 and John Bland a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them six to four. Noah Jensen threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw two innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Hemker had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Pakkala had a walk.

For Sartell Jaylen Vorpahl threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Chase Heying gave up a run and Parker Schultz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run and two walks.

Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

(Sunday July 6th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, they were out hit eleven to ten. Tanner Arceneau threw seven innings, he gave up four runs and he had three strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw two innings, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Chase Aleshire had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-4, Zach Moritz went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, Avery Schmitz had a stolen base and Mike Schlangen scored a run.

For the Royals Talen Braegelman threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw three innings, he gave up two hits,one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jack Boos went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Prom went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brock Rothstein went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cooper Notch went 2-for-4. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Wednesday July 9th)

The River Cats defeated their foe the Royals, they out hit them thirteen to nine, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Colton Palmer threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he had four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and a stolen base.

Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek and Josh Tapio both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run, Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-2.

Isaac Holthaus threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brock Rothstein threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and one walk.

Kyle Budde went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cooper Notch went 1-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 2 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

(Wednesday July 9th)

The Lakers defeated their foe the Joes, they out hit them seven to one, Cole Wellmann threw four innings, he had two strikeouts. Kadyn Mork threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Elliot Allen went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Merdan went 2-for-33 and Jack Theisen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 and Reece Gregory had a walk.

Isaac Benesh threw two inning, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts and Jonah Schneider threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 and Hunter Blommer and Sam Schneider both had a walk.