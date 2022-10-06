Cold Spring Promotes Dockendorf To Full Time City Administrator

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Cold Spring has a new city administrator.

During Wednesday's Special City Council Meeting, the council approved a one-year contract to make Kris Dockendorf the full-time city administrator.

Get our free mobile app

Dockendorf had been serving in the role on an interim basis, following the resignation of Brigid Murphy in August.

If the contract is terminated within the year, Dockendorf will return to her previous role as the city's Finance Director.

During the meeting, the council also promoted the city's Administrative Assistant Lois Lieser to fill the role as Finance Director.

The city plans to hire a new Administrative Assistant to fill Lieser's position.