Cold Spring Officials Approve Purchase of New Police Dog

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring Police/Richmond Police Department is in the process of getting a new police dog.

Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says K9 Riley died last week due to cancer.

Blum says Riley served the department for over 8 1/2 years and was a huge asset for the community, especially for searching out narcotics, evidence and tracking lost or missing people.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 for the police department to seek grants and donations toward buying and training a new police dog.

K9 Riley was one of two police dogs in the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department.