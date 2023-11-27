Cold Spring Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl when she was as young as 10-years-old.

Forty-one-year-old Hector Medina Acosta is accused of assaulting the girl between 2013 and 2015 when they lived together.

The girl said Medina Acosta touched her inappropriately several times during that time.

The charges state that authorities recently learned of the accusations and an arrest warrant was issued.

Investigators spoke with Medina Acosta who allegedly admitted to groping the girl and that he moved out because of issues with his wife and to remove himself from the victim so nothing further would happen.

Medina Acosta is due back in court on December 20th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG