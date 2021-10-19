Coborn’s Inc. to Acquire Grocery Chain in Wisconsin, Michigan

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Incorporated has announced they are buying six new grocery stores in Wisconsin and Michigan.

They have signed a purchase agreement is acquire three Tadych's Econofoods grocery stores in eastern Wisconsin (Sturgeon Bay, Clintonville, and Brillion) and three locations in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (Marquette, Iron Mountain, and Houghton).

These will be the first properties for Coborn's in the state of Michigan.

About 800 people work in the six locations and will be hired by Coborn's Inc. All six stores will continue to operate under the Tadych's name.

Founder James Tadych bought his first store in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1968.

The transaction is expected to close in early December.

With this acquisition and the opening of a new Coborn's Marketplace in Buffalo in November, Coborn's Incorporated's portfolio of grocery stores will expand to 66 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Michigan.

