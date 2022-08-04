CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants.

The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women.

The second grant opportunity is from the Julianne Williams Fund which helps promote confidence and overall empowerment of girls and young woman through outdoor activities.

Eligible programs or projects must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit, school or government entity and serve within 30-miles radius of St. Cloud.

Applications will be accepted through September 30th.

Last year, The Women's Fund granted a total of $70,000 and the Julianne Williams fund awarded $14,000 to local organizations.