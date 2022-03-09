CMBA Home and Lifestyle Show Returning to St. Cloud In-Person

ST. CLOUD -- After going virtual in 2021, an annual trade show is returning to an in-person format this weekend.

The Central Minnesota Builders Association is presenting the 2022 CMBA Home and Lifestyle Show at the River’s Edge Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s event offers a variety of vendors and experts ready to help answer your housing, building, and landscaping questions. You can also check out the career fair, build your own plant, paint a gnome, enjoy cocktails on the indoor patio, see a chainsaw carving demonstration, bid on benches built by local students to raise money for the Tools for Schools program, and kids can build their own birdhouses.

There will also be a fish fry from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday accompanied by live music and games. Tickets for that are $25 and include admission to the show.

Standalone tickets to the show are $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

