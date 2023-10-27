Clinking Glasses at a Wedding For Couple To Kiss. Is It A MN Thing?

Clinking Glasses at a Wedding For Couple To Kiss. Is It A MN Thing?

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

I was recently wasting away spending time on Reddit and came across a question that I thought was odd.  A user said they'd been in a discussion about weddings recently and was talking to people from Texas and Kentucky.  They said they'd never heard of clinking your glass at a wedding to get the couple to kiss.

Isn't that an everywhere thing?  I was born and raised in Minnesota, but I've lived all over.  I've lived on both the East & West Coast and never heard of it not being a thing.  Although, I don't actually recall ever having a conversation about it either.  Now that I'm thinking about it, I can only think of one wedding I went to and I don't recall it happening there.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
But c'mon, that's not a regional thing is it? I've seen it in movies.  Of course, I suppose they could have been based in the Midwest.

As I read on through the thread some folks did start chiming in to say they'd seen it outside of the Midwest.

Then it's always fun to see things go sideways as people start correcting grammer.

Ha.  Only in Minnesota can a conversation about one thing, somehow take a turn and get a Tator Tot Hotdish mention in!

So in summary, no. Clinking glasses at a wedding is NOT just a Midwest thing.  Anyone else suddenly have a craving for Hotdish?

