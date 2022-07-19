Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant.

Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown.

This has been something I've been dreaming of since I was little, so I feel like I have this big dream and how it's going to go in mind. But knowing me, I'm sure everything will not be exactly as planned. But there is an interview competition, there's evening gown and swimsuit, and that all goes into the preliminary competition.

Helget is a diagnostic medical sonographer in St. Cloud. She says she’ll use this opportunity to promote her nonprofit foundation.

So I'm currently making my own nonprofit called the Berscheid Foundation. And the Berscheid foundation’s main focus is to bring awareness to mental health needs in chronically ill patients. So I want to focus on the mind rather than just the body of chronically ill patients. I was inspired to create this foundation when my best friend was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma while he was in college.

The Miss USA pageant will air on the FYI network October 3rd.