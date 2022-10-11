Clean Up Day Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph.
For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area.
For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday are 8:00 a.m. until noon. You are limited to two appliances or electronics per household. The drop-off site is at the public works building on Elm Street East.
The clean-up day is for residential customers only.
