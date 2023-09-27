One of the most quotable movies of all time... and a family holiday tradition in many Minnesota households. It's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! It's a chance to screen the movie (like we haven't all seen it 100+ times) and then have a question and answer session with Clark Griswold himself... Mr. Chevy Chase.

If you have some burning quesitons and would like to ask the man himself some of those questions, this is your chance.

Chevy Chase and his wife,Jayni, will be in Rochester, Minnesota on December 13th at the Mayo Civic Center. And you can be there to watch the movie and then have some discussion time afterwards. Here is what to expect from the Mayo Civic Center website:

Tickets for this opportunity go on sale this Friday, September 29th at 10am. The cost varies from $99 to $25. There is also a VIP oppotunity. Those tickets are very limited and range from $249 - $149. This includes a premium seat and also a photo opportunity with Chevy Chase after the discussion session.

If you are a big fan (as most of us are) of the Christmas Vacation movie, this is a great opportunity.