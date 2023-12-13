UNDATED (WJON News) - Fresh Christmas Tree shoppers may find tight supplies as we inch closer to Christmas Day.

Officials say many farms had to close early this year because they ran out of stock.

The reason goes back 10 to 12 years when artificial trees were limiting demand. Farmers responded by planting smaller crops.

Demand for fresh trees has grown over the past few years, but an average tree takes a decade to mature.

Now, many growers, like Jim Gehlsen, are suggesting beginning farmers start planting trees.

Don’t plant hemp, plant Christmas trees. It's here now you don't have to get federal regulation, federal permits, or anything. If you get trees for 20 cents apiece. I'm going to put 5000 Norway Spruce out in the spring. That's $1000 bucks. And in 12 years, they'll be worth a million dollars. What else can you invest in to get a return like that?

While the fresh tree supply has been short, farmers are not expecting a bump in wholesale prices, leading to steady prices at your favorite retailer this season.

