ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Kindergarten students in the St. Cloud Area School District will have more opportunities in the next school year.

Dual-language immersion classes will be available in Chinese, Somali, and Spanish in the 2023-2024 school year.

Families interested in Chinese Immersion can stop by an informational meeting Thursday, January 12th, at Madison Elementary School. Presentations about the program are at 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Families with an interest in Spanish Dual Immersion can attend the following nights:

Clearview (Southside attendance areas) - Jan. 23, Presentations at 5:00 & 5:40 p.m

Westwood (Northside attendance areas) - Jan. 19, Presentation at 5:00 p.m.

Somali Dual Language Classes are also available. Interested families can stop by the following meetings:

Talahi (Lincoln & Talahi attendance areas) - Jan. 17, Presentations at 4:00 and 4:45 p.m.

Discovery (Oak Hill & Discovery attendance areas) - Jan. 18, Presentations at 4:00 and 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sue Linn-Hasbrouck, coordinator for immersion programs: 320.370.6530 or susan.linn-hasbrouck@isd742.org.