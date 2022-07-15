Child Hurt in Meeker County Lawnmower Accident

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson toddler suffered serious injuries after she fell off a lawnmower Thursday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the home along 615th Avenue in rural Hutchinson at 10:40 a.m.

Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off the lawnmower while the mom was mowing and received serious cuts to her arm and hand.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Hutchinson Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Hospital by Life Link helicopter with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

