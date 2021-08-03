Check Your Beef! Product Recalls Due To E.coli Contamination

You might want to run to your freezer and check and see if you've got any of these raw beef products.

According to the Coborn's official Facebook page, 'Greater Omaha Packing announced the recall of raw beef products … Greater Omaha Packing is recalling certain raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7."

The recall affects roughly 295,200 pounds of raw beef. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the products were produced on July 13. The meat was then distributed to Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska.

Coborn's clarified that the following locations were not impacted by the recall; Sauk Centre, Big Lake, Pinecone, Hastings, New Prague and Melrose.

Here's what you want to look for when checking your meat.

Three-pound Four Brothers 75% Fresh Ground Beef with a UPC code of 7-42158-22466. The 'Best By Date' on the package would be 8/13/2021.

Also affected is the 1.5 pound Four Brothers 80% Fresh Ground Beef with a UPC code of 7-42158-22938. The 'Best By Date' would be for 8/13/2021.

If you have either of those products you're asked to contact Coborn's for a full refund. Do not use the recalled product.

According to the USDA, if you start developing symptoms after eating the recalled product you should contact your medical professional immediately, "E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism."

