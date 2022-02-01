Check Out This Puppy Named Flick Up For Adoption This Week

Talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning about this week's adoptable pet. We have a fine specimen of a puppy up for adoption this week.

Say hello to Flick! Flick came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility so nothing is known about his history. He has been sweet and bubbly with staff during his stay. He came to us with heartworm; treatment was started in the shelter, but follow up care will be needed with his new veterinarian.

Unknown if he has had the chance to meet other dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is strongly recommended. Flick would benefit from further training to learn some manners. Sometimes he can be a little mouthy when he gets excited and will benefit from an adopter who will redirect this behavior to chew appropriate toys.

He acts like a big puppy right now, but is very treat motivated which should make training a breeze! He would enjoy having durable toys such as Kongs and bones to play with. Should be fed a high quality kibble with meat as the first ingredient to assist his health going into the future. Would benefit from a fenced in yard where he can run and burn off excess energy.

Should be kept on a consistent potty schedule to help set him up for success in his new home. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. To military personnel, veterans and seniors-the fee would be waived.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

