Check Out This Book Exchange Event At Pantown Brewing

If you love reading a good book and enjoy the occasional craft beer, this event will be right up your alley. Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud is hosting a book exchange event on Sunday, March 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you've read a book that you really liked recently, you're encouraged to bring it with you for a swap. In fact, you can bring more than one to share with others. Maybe you've got a huge reading list and would love to let others know about some great reads.

This is the perfect opportunity for you to learn about other books you might enjoy, too! You'll be able to share your reads and hear from others too. Then, you trade your books. How fun is that?! Of course, you're at a brewery, so there's that too!

It's a great networking event and a good way to meet a new friend. According to the official Facebook event page, "this event is open to anyone who loves to read and hang out with other book-loving people."

Attend the event solo, or invite your book worm friend. The more the merrier!

Pantown Brewing Company is located at 408 37th Avenue North in St. Cloud. You can find more details on the official Facebook event page.

The event is being organized by Mandi Moon, she's one of this year's featured speakers at the Strong(Her) woman's conference happening in Sartell this spring.

