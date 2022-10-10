Check Out These Road Hogs On I-94 Ramp (VIDEO)
I realize I am obsessed with anything that impedes my travel, like left lane cruisers, detours or god forbid, road construction. Road hogs are right up there, too, but this kind of road hog, I've never run into before.
This took place in Woodbury on Sunday at the exit ramp, as reported by FOX9 News. Seems a semi carrying a load of actual hogs had a mishap at the exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi carrying the livestock rolled over on the interchange and spilled a load of hogs out onto the highway.
I would imagine the loose hogs were thinking "free at last" but to their disappointment the Minnesota State Patrol was working Sunday to round up the hogs on the loose and get them on another carrier.
Fortunately, the semi driver, as well as anyone else, were not injured in the rollover. In the MnDOT video you can see the liberated hogs grazing along the roadside and wandering around on the interstate.
Some of the comments on YouTube were entertaining;
