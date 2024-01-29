Check Out The Ten Deepest Lakes In Minnesota

We live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, each with its own unique features and characteristics. Which lake wins the race to the bottom as the deepest lake? Read on to find out!

#10 OTTER TAIL LAKE

Otter Tail Lake is located near Ottertail, Minnesota between Fergus Falls and New York Mills. Most of the lake is 15 feet deep or less, but its deepest point checks in at 120 feet.

#9 CASS LAKE

Located in Cass Lake, Minnesota this massive lake boasts a maximum depth of 120 feet and is located near the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.

#8 LEECH LAKE

Located within the Chippewa National Forest, this fishing mecca has a maximum depth of 156 feet. Leech Lake is Minnesota's third-largest lake with 195 of shoreline.

#7 RAINY LAKE

Located in northern Minnesota near the Canadian border, Rainy Lake's deepest point is 161 feet. According to Wikipedia, Rainy Lake is home to 46 boat-in camping sites run by Voyageurs National Park and the Canadian Bass Championship.

#6 LAKE CARLOS

Located near Alexandria, Lake Carlos reaches a maximum depth of 163 feet. The north shore of the lake is situated near Lake Carlos State Park.

#5 LOON LAKE

Cook County's Loon Lake gets down to 202 feet at its deepest depth. Located off the Gunflint Trail, the lake is known for its irregular shoreline and unique shape.

#4 TEN MILE LAKE

Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, Minnesota, reaches a depth of 208 feet at its maximum depth. Ten Mile Lake is known as both a popular fishing and recreational lake.

#3 LA SALLE LAKE

Situated in Hubbard County, La Salle Lake is 213 feet deep at its deepest point, making it Minnesota's deepest inland lake.

#2 LAKE SAGANAGA

Another big lake located along the Canadian border, Lake Saganaga's deepest point is 280 feet deep! In addition to the impressive depth, the lake also has an expansive 277 mile long shoreline.

#1 LAKE SUPERIOR

No surprise at #1 as Lake Superior's maximum depth of 1,332 feet easily dwarfs the others on the list.