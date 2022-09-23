Check Out The St. Cloud Norsemen’s Renovation Of Putz Field! [GALLERY]

The St. Cloud Norsemen have gotten creative when it comes to making space at the always-busy Municipal Athletic Complex. The team has set up shop in the Dick Putz Field locker rooms with some creative (temporary) remodeling.

The Norsemen play in the North American Hockey League, which is a high-level junior hockey league featuring players from all around the world (and a couple from right here in Central Minnesota). The team is in its third year in St. Cloud after moving to town from Brookings, South Dakota.

These locker rooms are only temporary, however. When the Norsemen season ends, the rooms go back to a more baseball-friendly bare bones look with benches and concrete floors.

