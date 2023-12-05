Check Out the Central Minnesota Holiday Light Displays!
While this winter, so far, has been snowless, the conditions are great for some evening holiday light viewing. Bundle up the family, jump into the car, and find your favorite.
While you're out, snap a picture of some of your favorites and send it to us! We'll keep adding to this list, so you'll always have new places to check out!
Businesses, let us know about your light displays as well!
Be sure to include your name (if you take a picture) and a rough address of the display.
Have fun, be polite, and enjoy the season!
Here's our list so far!
The Bulbs of Becker10221 18th Ave , Becker, MN.
Starting in the winter of 2020, this family in Becker has put on a holiday lights show with a purpose. It is truly a family affair, with a main show featuring over 20,000 lights synced to music, and a second show featuring more traditional lights and inflatables curated by the couple's eight-year-old son.
Every year, the family partners with a local organization to help fundraise during the show. This year, Chis Lindbloom says they've teamed with Becker Backpack Buddies.
We always make it a mission to pay it forward. So this year, we are working with the Becker Backpack Buddies, which is an awesome nonprofit organization comprised of volunteers who get together to pack snacks and meals for children in our school system who don't have access to nutritional meals or snacks outside of the normal school day that they'll send home with them on weekends or during breaks from school.
Bulbs of Becker runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, and 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
City of Foley Christmas Lighting ContestThroughout Foley, MN.
The 2023 City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest runs through December 10th. All residents in Foley city limits are automatically enrolled. Judging will take place evenings through December 10th by a panel of secret judges.
Foley Administrative and Communication Assistant Sara Judson-Brown says the winners will be notified by mail, as well as announced on the city's social media pages.
The three residential winners will get a letter in the mail, announcing their prize and congratulating them on their festive display. We will also announce those winners on our social media and website. One business winner will be recognized for their efforts and they will get a certificate that they can display for bragging rights.