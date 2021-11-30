Check Out Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Before It Opens! [GALLERY]

Sartell's Country Lights Festival is set to officially open on December 1st, but the lights have been on for the last couple of weeks. The timing couldn't be better as us Sartellians have been treated to some great weather lately!

Lake Francis becomes home to 33 acres of holiday fun during the holiday season. It's like a baby Bentleyville and the best part is that it is free!

Here's a look at what you'll see this year when you take the trek to Sartell.