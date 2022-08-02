Check Out Pippy, This Week’s Adoptable Pet

We had the great pleasure of talking to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and up for adoption this week in a cool cat named Pippy! This good looking cat needs a home and family and just may be the perfect new addition to your family.

Meet Pippy! This beautiful lady arrived at TCHS as a stray so we have very little information about her history. Seems to be quite independent and likes attention on her terms.

Plenty of toys and other enrichment objects such as scratching posts and cat towers are recommended in her new home. Pippy is a very intelligent feline who craves enrichment (she even uses a cat exercise wheel!).

Has been selective with other cats in the past, may do best in a home as the only pet. It is unknown how she is with dogs, slow introductions with pets is always recommended. Thank you to Dr. Terhark for spaying Pippy!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care ~~DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

About Us

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

