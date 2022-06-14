Check Out Forrest, Our Adoptable Pet Of The Week

Meet Forrest! This handsome dude came to TCHS as a transfer from another rescue facility. This rescue facility let us know that Forrest does well with other dogs, but will try to correct them if they get too rough with him. It is unknown if he has met any cats or children, so slow introductions are recommended.

While Forrest may really like to run, he is currently undergoing heartworm treatment so he will need to be kept on a strict resting schedule until his treatment is over-then he can run to his heart's desire! Heartworm treatment has been started while in our care, but follow up vet care will be needed after adoption.

Will likely need to be walked on an Emily Weiss Walkie or Gentle Leader to help alleviate his leash-pulling behavior. These can be found for sale in our Re-Tail Shoppe! Forrest is described as a very social pup and will likely be a great canine companion! He's a beefy boy who wants to be a lap dog despite weighing 60 pounds.

Forrest cannot wait to come home with you!! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

