There was a big event at the Crossroads Mall in St Cloud over the weekend. There were a ton of "comic geeks" at the mall checking out all the crazy, fun and wild accessories and more that every comic-con enthusiast could possibly ask for. It stretched througout the entire mall.

We were not there for that event, we actually had a couple of things that we needed to pick up so we did walk the mall just looking at all of the stuff that was around. There really were a lof of vendors there for the comic event.

But, as we walked through the food court, we noticed that a new-ish restaurant had opened. It's a Mexican restaurant called A-Hays. It's locally owned, so we decided to check it out. They have everything that you would expect a Mexican restaurant to have, and all of it seemed to be made right there, which is really a benefit.

We chose to get the Nachos and share them. And that was only because it was not too long before we were going to be going out to eat for dinner. Thinking this would be a great light snack, especially if we were sharing the meal. Let me tell you - that unless you are very hungry, this is definitely a shareable item. We couldn't even finish the order we got. Also- if you do choose to put one of the meats that they offer on the nachos, it will be at the bottom of the container. That was a little strange compared to the way we are used to getting nachos at other restaurants. But we loved it, and it was super fresh tasting.

But, considering how good this particular order was, I would definitely go back there again. Considering it is "mall food court" food, this was a happy surprise. Check it out if you have a chance.

