Charges: St. Cloud Man Shot Woman Over Rebuffed Romantic Advances

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder.

Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after she rebuffed his romantic advances. Hammond was shot in the neck outside of Dubow Textile and died at the scene.

Police say a review of the Hammond's phone showed several text messages between the two from the previous night where the woman said she didn't want to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter and that he shouldn't make it uncomfortable at work.

Get our free mobile app

The woman's co-workers told police Carpenter had made numerous advances toward her over the past month, but the advances were repeatedly rebuffed. They also noted Carpenter had a bad temper.

After the shooting, officers learned Carpenter was at his sister's house in Sauk Rapids and arrested him there.

A search warrant was used to search his vehicle. Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the back seat. Court records show the bullets matched the brand and style of the shell casing found at the scene.

Police say Carpenter made several conflicting statements about the incident after his arrest.

He's being arraigned in Benton County court today (Wednesday).

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On