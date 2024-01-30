Charges Filed Against Cold Spring Man Following Police Chase

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A police chase and drunk driving crash has led to criminal charges against a Cold Spring man.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Lucas Skuza is charged with fleeing police and two counts of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident unfolded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Cold Spring. An officer saw a car belonging to Skuza going 70-miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. The officer gave chase but was unable to find the vehicle.

A short time later, the officer was approaching a business on Highway 23 and saw the suspect's car going nearly 80-miles-an-hour in a 65-miler-per-hour zone on Highway 23.

A 12-mile chase ensued with speeds of between 90-100-miles-per-hour. Skuza allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle on Highway 23.

Skuza was arrested at the scene and allegedly admitted that he'd been drinking and said it was his fault. Court records show Skuza also said he did not recall much of the incident but assumed he fled because he had expired tabs and was too intoxicated to be on the road.

A field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.12.

Skuza's passenger and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

