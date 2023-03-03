Changes Coming To The Tri-County Humane Society Board

TRI-COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNOUNCEMENTS

A local organization is having some big changes in its board members as they made some decisions recently during their annual meeting.

On February 28th, 2023, Tri-County Humane Society held its annual meeting where new board members were voted in and board members whose terms are up stepped down.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR TCHS

The newly elected 2023-2024 term board members are as follows:

Emily Bezdicek

Cheryl Ley

Pat Dosch

Meghan Woods Lehrer

Kris Steward (Incumbant)

Jody Terhaar (Incumbant)

Blair Schrader (Incumbant)

THANK YOU TO DEPARTING BOARD MEMBERS

Gratitude for their service of 7 years of service, which have now expired, went to board members Ron Brandenburg, President Kourtney Piepenburg, and Kelly Sayre.

NEW OFFICERS FOR TCHS

New officers were elected as well.

New President of TCHS - JasonHallonquist

New 1st Vice President - Ryan Coye

New 2nd Vice President - Jody Terhaar

Treasurer - Matt Larson

Secretary - Kelly Werner

A MESSAGE FROM VICKI DAVIS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

According to Vicki Davis, the Executive Director for Tri-County Humane Society 2022 was a big year for TCHS. It was their second year in their new building, and more animals found homes in 2022 than in any previous year before, thanks to community members who continue to support TCHS and open their homes and families to adopting animals in need.

They were able to spay and neuter 237 unowned community cats, and thanks to Girl Scout Troop 636 out of Sauk Rapids, TCHS opened up a doggie play yard for resident pups.

Surgery saw it's busiest year ever as well, thanks to the ASPCA Grant, and 5201 animals were placed.

To learn more on how you can support our local TCHS, you can click HERE now.

