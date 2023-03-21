Chamber’s Business Showcase Connects Community With Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is connecting companies with community early next month.

The annual St. Cloud Area Business Showcase will take place April 4th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Get our free mobile app

Laura Wagner is the Director of Programs and Events. She says the event is open to both Chamber members and the public.

We do a lot of events that are just for chamber members only and this isn't that. We want it open to the public and allow them to meet our businesses. We will also have a Chamber of Commerce booth for people who want to know more about the chamber.

Throughout the evening you can enjoy great food samples, a cash bar, fun games, door prizes and Easter egg giveaways.

Exhibitors will also have information on hand for any job openings.

The event is free to attend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES