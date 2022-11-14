Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death.

To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month.

Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.

We want to fill the church with people and put our money where our mouth is when we said we would remember and honor his sacrifice.

The ceremony will include several guest speakers including Congressman Tom Emmer, and former Cold Spring police chief Phil Jones.

Waleztko says in addition to honoring Decker, they also plan to honor the families of two other fallen Minnesota police officers.

To really make this a Minnesota memorial, the Brian Klinefelter family will be there to honor his legacy. We also have Michelle Patrick coming, the wife of officer Scott Patrick who was killed during a traffic stop near the Twin Cities. So this will really be a moving ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 27th at 1:00 p.m. inside St. Boniface church in Cold Spring.

The event is open to the public and a reception with food and drinks will follow.

Officer Tom Decker was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 29th, 2012.