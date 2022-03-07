Central MN State Wrestling Tournament Recap

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(STATE TOURNAMENT RECAP)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

CLASS A

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had an awesome tournament performance, they earned second place in the state duals. They defeated Section 8A champion United North Central 40-16 (9-5) in the state quarterfinals. In the semifinals they defeated the Section 1A champion Dover-Eyota 34-33 (8-6). The Royals were defeated by the Section 3A champions Jackson County Central 43-23 (5-9). Alex Diederich (126), Jacob Leibold (152/160), Gabe Gorecki (170/182), Bryce Holm (220) and Jeremy Mugg (285) all went 3-0. Tucker Simmons (106), Lane Olson (113) and Will Goecki (132/138) went 2-1. The Royals compiled a very impressive dual record of 25-1 over all for the 2021-2022 season.

The Royals had a very impressive individual state tournament performance, they earned six medals, including a pair of state championships. Alex Diederich (126) earned the state championship with four big decisions over three state ranked foes. He was 45-4 overall on the season and he earned his 75th Career Win of his Career at the state tournament. Jeremy Mugg (285) earned the state championship with three decisions including overtime in the championship and one fall in the semifinals. He was 45-6 overall the for season. Jacob Leibold (152) earned second place with a fall and two huge decisions, before being defeated by the Section 1A champion in the final. Jacob overall had a very impressive 50-3 record for the season. Gabe Gorecki (170) earned second place with a pair of falls and a major decision over the section 8A champion. He was defeated in the championship by the Section 6A champion. Gabe was 41-5 for the season and he earned his 150th career win. Bryce Holm (220) earned fourth place as he went 4-2 in the individual tournament, dropping his quarterfinal match to the eventual state champion.Bryce had a very good 45-11 season record and he earned his 50th career win. Tucker Simmons (106) earned fifth place going 4-2, he lost to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals. Tucker had a very good 42-13 season record. Will Gorecki (132) was defeated in the first round by the Section 2A champion and eliminated when his guy was defeated, he had a 28-11 season record. Hunter Novitzki (182) was defeated by the eventual third place wrestler and by the section 5A champion. Hunter had a good 26-19 overall season record.

(QUARTER FINALS)

ROYALTON-UPSALA 49 UNITED NORTH CENTRAL 16

106 Tucker Simmons (RU) Fall Conrad Koll (UNC) :51

113 Lane Olson (RU) Fall Zach Davidson (UNC) 1:57

120 Bryce Binek (RU) Dec. Zach Hendrickson (UNC) 4-0

126 Alex Diederich (RU) Fall Aaron Lake (UNC) 3:19

132 Will Gorecki (RU) Dec. Wyatt Olson (UNC) 12-8

138 Dylan Rasmussen (UNC) Dec. Brady Yourczek (RU) 11-7

145 Hank Tellers (UNC) Maj. Dec. Nicholas Leibold (RU) 11-2

152 Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) Fall Logan Nundahl (RU) :56

160 Jacob Leibold (RU) Dec. Eion Ness (UNC) 2-0

170 Hunter Novitzki (RU) Fall Mason Plautz (UNC) 3:32

182 Gabe Gorecki (RU) Fall Shawn Hendrickson (UNC) 1:47

195 Torrey Carlson (UNC) Dec. Kaden Holm (RU) 5-0

220 Bryce Holm (RU) Maj. Dec. Cooper Hasbargen (UNC) 8-0

285 Jeremy Mugg (RU) Fall Marcus Peterson (UNC) 4:00

(SEMIFINALS)

ROYALTON-UPSALA 34 DOVER-EYOTA 33

106 Tucker Simmons (RU) Fall Bronson Shea (DE) 1:56

113 Lane Olson (RU) Fall Caden Haag (DE) 1:01

120 Damon Bye (DE) Fall Bryce Binek (RU) 4:43

126 Alex Diederich (RU) Fall Bolton Thesing (DE) Fall 3:11

132 Grady Eaton (DE) Dec. Brady Yourczek (RU) 3-0

138 Will Gorecki (RU) Dec. Jacob Dessner (DE) 3-2

145 Brodie Kellen (DE) Fall Nicholas Leibold (RU) 1:44

152 Gavin Gust (DE) Fall Logan Nundahl (RU) 1:40

160 Jacob Leibold (RU) Dec. Treyton Thesing (DE) 7-3

170 Gabe Gorecki (RU) Maj. Dec. Landon Lehnertz (DE) 15-4

182 Aidan Gasper (DE) Fall Hunter Novitzki (RU) 3:02

195 Tyler Mix (DE) Fall Kaden Holm (RU) 4:43

220 Bryce Holm (RU) Dec. Jackson Duellman (DE) 3-2

285 Jeremy Mugg (RU) Dec. Addison Honsey (DE) 9-2

(CHAMPIONSHIP)

JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL 45 ROYLATON-UPSALA 23

106 Isaac Rodriguez (JCC) Fall Tucker Simmons (RU) 5:04

113 Nolan Ambrose (JCC) Maj. Dec. Lane Olson (RU) 14-5

120 Kie Anderson (JCC) Fall Bryce Binek (RU) 1:16

126 Alex Diederich (RU) Maj. Dec. Landon Andrews (JCC) 15-4

132 Logan Butzon (JCC) Maj. Dec. Will Gorecki (RU) 19-9

138 Thomas Freking (JCC) Dec. Brock Costanzo (RU) 9-3

145 Dylan Withers (JCC) Maj. Dec. Nicholas Leibold (RU) 11-2

152 Jacob Leibold (RU) Fall Isaiah Rodriguez (JCC) 4:19

160 Payton Handevidt (JCC) Fall Jake Leners (RU) :20

170 Gabe Gorecki (RU) Dec. Matthew Haley (JCC) 12-5

182 Caleb Vancura (JCC) Fall Hunter Novitzki (RU) :46

195 William Freking (JCC) Fall Kaden Holm (RU) 3:50

220 Bryce Holm (RU) Maj. Dec. Trace Michelson (JCC) 13-2

285 Jeremy Mugg (RU) Fall Cameron Scholten (JCC) 3:52

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned fifth place in the state dual tournament, they were defeated in their quarterfinal dual by the No. 5A ranked West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville the Section 6A champion 34-33 (7-7). In the consolation semifinals they defeated the Section 2A championship Maple River/United South Central 39-23 (8-6) and they defeated Section 8A championship United North Central 41-24 (9-5). Mark Schiefelbein (113), Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (170/182), Haden Rosenow (195) and Carter Holtz (220) all went 3-0. Jack Bollman (126), Lucas Jurek (138), Gavin Winter (145), Logan Kuseke (152/160), Hank Meyer (170/182) and Ace Meyer (285) all went 2-1. The Cubs compiled a very good dual meet season record of 22-7 for the 2021-2022 season.

The Cubs earned five individual stated tournament medals, led by Carter Holtz (195) earned second place. Carter had a Tech. Fall and two decisions to gain the finals. Carter defeated the Section 3A champion in the semifinals. He was defeated by the Section 1A champion in the finals. Carter had an overall impressive season record of 47-4. Haden Rosenow (195) earned the third place medal. He had a fall in his first round, then was defeated by the Section 3A champion in the quarterfinals. He came back thru the wrestle backs with four impressive wins to earn third place. This included wins over the Section 7A and Section 8A Section champions. Haden had a very good 32-7 overall season record. Gavin Winter (145) earned the fifth place medal, he had a pair of decisions to reach the semifinals, one over the No. 3 seed and Section 7A champion. He was defeated in OT by the Section 7A champion and eventual state champion. He was defeated by the Section 5A champion 3-2 in the wrestlebacks and he defeated the Section 1A champions for fifth place with a fall. Gavin had an overall 25-4 season record, this was impressive, because he did have to sit out with injury for a couple of weeks. Lucas Jurek (138) earned sixth place with a decision over the Section 6A champion champion and he was defeated by the No. 1 seeded Section 1A champion in the quarterfinals. He defeated section 8A runner up and Section 4A runner up in the wrestler backs, and he was defeated by the Section 5A champion 1-0 and eventual third place medalist. He was defeated by the Section 1A champion 1-0 for fifth place. Lucas had an overall impressive 41-14 record for the the season. Ashton Hanan earned the sixth place medal, he was forced out of the tournament due to injury. Ashton had a fall and a major decision over the Section 1A champion to reach the semifinals. He was defeated by the eventual state champion, the section 6A champion 7-5. He was injured during that match. Shuggs had a 33-6 overall season, despite having to sit out because of injury. Mark Schiefelbein (113), he was defeated by the Section 5A champion in his first match and then eliminated. He had three impressive wins in the duals, he had an overall 36-12 season record. Logan Kuseske was defeated by the eventual state champion in his first round match and he defeated the section 5A runner up in the wrestle backs. He was defeated by the eventual third place wrestler and Section 7A champion 3-0. Logan had an overall 32-21 season record. Hank Meyer (160) was defeated by the Section 8A champion in his first match and he was eliminated. He had an overall 29-19 season record. Blake Brutger (132) was defeated in his first round dual match and had to default. He had an overall 24-1 record for the season.

(QUARTERFINALS)

WEST CENTRAL AREA/ASHBY/BRANDON-EVANSVILE 34 KIMBALL AREA 33

106 Owen Gruchow (WCA) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) :28

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Maj. Dec. Carter Lohse (WCA) 9-1

120 Adam Lohse (WCA) Fall William Serbus (KIM) :59

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Mason Richter (WCA) 1:04

132 Hunter Gruchow (WCA) Fall Blake Brutger (KIM) 3:51

138 Solomon Wales (WCA) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 4-2

145 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Ezekiel Sieckert (WCA) :39

152 Reubens Swanson (WCA) Maj. Dec. Caden Guggisberg (KIM) 18-6

160 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Ashton Danner (WCA) 3-1 OT

170 Anthony Sykora (WCA) Fall Hank Meyer (KIM) Fall :22

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Maj. Dec. Beau Robinson (WCA) 12-0

195 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Maj. Dec. Will Rustan (WCA)12-2

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Justin Blascyk (WCA) Fall :42

285 Colton Lindquist (WCA) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) 3-1 OT

(CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS)

KIMBALL AREA 39 MAPLE RIVER/USC 23

106 Wyatt Walters (MR/USC) Fall Nikolai Salo (KIM) :54

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Kolt Bullerman (MR/USC) 1:38

120 Braxton Simon (MR/USC) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 6-3

126 Ethan Elvebak (MR/USC) Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM) 4-2

132 Boden Simon (MR/USC) Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 3-0

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Byron Getchell (MR/USC) 6-1

145 Gavin Winter (KIM) Maj. Dec. Ethan Evenson (MR/USC) 9-1

152 Konner Harpestad (MR/USC) Dec. Logan Kuseske (KIM) 3-1

160 Cooper Ochsendorf (MRUSC) Tech. Fall Caden Guggisberg (KIM)

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Tech. Fall Noah Ziegler (MR/USC)

182 Hank Meyer (KIM) Dec. Laken Ivie (MR/USC) 10-3

195 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Collin Van Cleave (MR/USC) 1:41

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Thayne Decker (MR/USC) 1:59

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Colten Berkner (MR/USC) 1:15

(FIFTH PLACE)

KIMBALL AREA 41 UNITED NORTH CENTRAL 24

106 Conrad Koll (UNC) Fall Nikolai Salo (KIM) :35

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Fordyce Johnson (UNC) 5:05

120 Zach Hendrickson (UNC) Fall William Serbus (KIM) Fall :22

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Dec. Aaron Lake (UNC) 10-7

132 Wyatt Olson (UNC) Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 3-0

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Dylan Rasmussen (UNC) 1:49

145 Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) Dec. Gavin Winter (KIM)7-2

152 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Hank Tellers (UNC) 2-1 OT

160 Eion Ness (UNC) Fall Caden Guggisberg (KIM) 1:08

170 Hank Meyer (KIM) Maj. Dec. Mason Plautz (UNC) 15-4

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Gunnar Tolleson (UNC) :46

195 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Shawn Hendrickson (UNC) :51

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Torrey Carlson (UNC) 12-0

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Dec. Marcus Peterson (UNC) 5-3

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned a pair of state tournament medals; by Wyatt Novitzki (106), he earned third place. He opened the tournament with a major decision and he advanced by injury default in his quarter final match. He was defeated by the Section 4A champion in the semifinals. He did come back to win on pair of matches by decision to earn his third place medal. He had an overall very impressive record of 37-4. Masyn Patrick (120), he earned fourth place, with a with pair of decisions to advance to the semifinal, where he was defeated by the Section 3A champion. Masyn defeated the section 8A runner up by decision and he was was defeated by the Section 1A champion 7-5 in his third place match. Masyn Paratrick had an impressive 35-9 overall season record. Sam Harren (195) was defeated by the Section 5A champion and eventual state champion in his first round. He defeat the Section 1A champion 10-2 in his first wrestle back match and he was defeated by the Section 4A champion in OT. Sam had a very good 39-8 overall season record. Drew Lange (138) was defeated by the Section 3A runner up and thus eliminated from the tournament. Drew did have a very impressive 43-8 overall season record.

EDEN VALEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had two wrestlers that earned state tournament medals; Austin Schlangen (285) earned third place with a 2-1 win over the Section 7A runnerup in his first match and 4-3 over the Section 5A runner up. He was defeated by the Section 2A champion in the semifinals 5-1. Austin did come back with a pair of decisions over Section 8A runner up and a familiar foe he defeated the first round 1-0 to earn his third place medal. Austin had a good 42-7 overall season record. Teagyn Ludwig (120) earned a fifth place medal with a big win over Section 6A runner up in the first round by a fall and he defeated the Section 5A champion in the quarterfinals 5-4. He was defeated in the semifinals the by eventual state champion. Teagyn was defeated in his first wrestle back match by the Section 1A champion 4-2 and he defeated the Section 8A runner up 7-4 to earn his fifth place medal. Teagyn had a good 34-15 overall season record.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had one state qualifier, Peyton Hemmesch (182) won his first round match with a fall over the Section 8A runner up and then he was defeated by the Section 3A champion 6-1. He defeated the Section 7A runner up in his first wrestle back with a fall. He was defeated in OT 7-5 by the Section 1A runner up. Peyton had an good overall season record of 32-7.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned third place in the state dual tournament, they were defeated in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated Section 8AA champions Thief River Falls 42-24 (8-6). In the semifinals they were defeated by the No. 2 seeded Section 2AA champions Kassen-Mantorville 31-24 (6-8). The Bulldogs defeated their rivals the Section 2AA champions Watertown-Mayer 29-8 (7-7) on criteria. Kaden Nicolas (113) and Landon Kujawa (120) both went 3-0, Drew May (126/132) and Dylan Kolby (220) both went 2-1 and Ethan Duncombe (138), Owen Angel (145) and Bryce Kuschel (285) all went 2-0. The Bulldogs compiled an very good 21-1 dual meet record for the 2021-2022 season.

The Bulldogs had three that earned state tournament medals. Mason Doucette (152) earned the state championship medal with a decision in the first round over section 8AA runner up and a fall over Section 5AA runner up in the quarter finals. In the semifinals he defeated the Section 8AA champion 3-2 to earn his way in the championship. He had a fall over the Section 1AA champion to earn the championship. He had an overall very good 44-9 season record. Kaden Nicolas (113) earned a second place medal with a fall and a pair of decisions, in the semifinals he defeated by the Section 7AA champion 7-3. In the championship he was defeated by the No. 1 seeded and Section 4AA champion 4-0. Kaden had an impressive 40-6 overall season record. Landen Kujawa (120) earned fourth place with a pair of wins in his first two matches, a fall over Section 3AA champion and a big decision over the number 3 seeded Section 3AA champion 3-2. In the semifinals he was defeated by the Section 2AA champion 4-1. He came back and defeated the Section 7AA runner up his first wrestler back. Landen was defeated 5-3 by the same wrestler he defeated in the quarterfinals. He ended his season with a very good 41-6 record. Bryce Kuschel (285) was defeated in his first match by the number two seeded Section 2AA champion. Bryce won his first wrestle back match with a fall over the Section 5AA champion, he was defeated 2-0 by the Section 3AA runner. Bryce had an overall good 33-10 season record.

(QUARTERFINALS)

BECKER 42 THIEF RIVER FALLS 24

106 Maverick Iverson (TRF) Fall Bennett Kujawa (BEC) 1:49

113 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Damien Kazmierczak (TRF) :21

120 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Nick Svir (TRF) 1:32

126 Drew May (BEC) Fall Noah Jacobson (TRF) 5:48

132 Keigan Hermanson (TRF) Dec. Nolan Muellner (BEC) 11-5

138 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Kale Geiser (TRF) 1:12

145 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Ethan Lane (TRF) 2:56

152 Brady Kasprick (TRF) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 6-5

160 Griffin Lundeen (TRF) Dec. Adam Jurek (BEC) 6-1

170 Cody Wienen (TRF) Dec. Ryan Nelson (BEC) 9-3

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Dec. Damon Ferguson (TRF) 5-4

195 Carter Engebretson (TRF) Fall Dylan Weber (BEC) 2:55

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Dec. Jolson Sargent (TRF) 4-1

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Fall Collin Bruggeman (TRF) 2:29

(SEMIFINALS)

KASSON-MANTORVILLE 31 BECKER 24

106 Broc Vaughan (KM) Dec. Bennett Kujawa (BEC) 10-4

113 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Jonah Coleman (KM) 14-4

120 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Maj. Dec. Aiden Friedrich (KM) 15-4

126 Owen Friedrich (KM) Dec. Drew May (BEC) 3-0

132 Joseph Kennedy (KM) Tech. Fall Nolan Muellner (BEC)

138 Luke Swanson (KM) Maj. Dec. Ethan Anderson (BEC) 12-3

145 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Keyan Laganiere (KM) 2:35

152 Logan Vaughan (KM) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 7-3

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Dominic Mann (KM) 5-3

170 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Dec. Jacob Duitsman (KM) 9-4

182 Cole Glazier (KM) Dec. Tyson Ricker (BEC) 3-2

195 Kail Wynia (KM) Maj. Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 12-4

220 Bennett Berge (KM) Fall Joe Goth (BEC) 3:13

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Maj. Dec. Heath Parrish (KM) 10-2

(THIRD PLACE)

BECKER 29 WATERTOWN-MAYER 28

106 Titan Friederichs (WM) Maj. Dec. Bennett Kujawa (BEC) 12-3

113 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Tech. Fall Parker Jackson (WM)

120 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Maj. Dec. Aaron Bury (WM) 17-5

126 Jonah Hamberger (WM) Fall Nolan Muellner (BEC) 3:01

132 Drew May (BEC) Dec. Jack Entinger (WM) 4-3

138 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Owen Christianson (WM) 2:54

145 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Steven Duske (WM) 2:31

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Patrick Duske (WM) 2:42

160 Bryce Burkett (WM) Disqualification Adam Jurek (BEC) DQ

170 Tanner Burmeister (WM) Dec. Ryan Nelson (BEC) 10-5

182 Jonah Blakstad (WM) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 6-4

195 Jackson Drahos (WM) Dec. Tyson Ricker (BEC) 6-5 OT

220 Ashton Congdon (WM) Dec. Dylan Kolby (BEC) 5-2

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Hunter Stein (WM) 10-4

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had three state qualifiers, they earned one state tournament medal by Elijah Novak. He earned the state championship with a fall and a pair of decisions. He got a bye the first round and then he defeated the Section 7AA champion with a fall and in the semifinals he defeated the Section 3AA champion 7-2. In the championship he earned a 5-4 decision over the Section 1AA champion. Elijah compiled a very impressive record of 48-0 overall for the season. Cyler Ruhoff (106) won by fall in his first match over Section 7AA runner up and he was defeated by the Section 3AA champion 3-2. Cyler was defeated in his first wrestle back match by the Section 1AA runner up 5-4. Cyler compiled a 25-5 record for the season. Cole Rudnitski (145) was defeated in his first match by the Section 1AA runner up by a 7-4 decision and then he was eliminated from the tournament. Cole complied a 25-12 overall season record.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans had two state qualifiers, Austin Moscho (152) went 2-2 with a major decision in his first match of the Second 5AA runner up. He was defeated by the No. 1 seeded wrestler, the Section 1AA champion 7-1. Austin won his first wrestle back match 6-4 over the Section 2AA runner up. He was defeated by the Section 3AA champion 5-3 and he went on to earn third place. Austin had an overall good 43-7 record for the season. Grady Minnerath (220) won his first two matches, he had a fall over Section 5AA runner up and a 11-0 win over the Section 2AA champion. Grady was defeated by the number one seed the Section 4AA champion in the semifinals who went on to win the state championship. Grady was defeated in his first wrestle back match by the Section 2AA champion 5-4. Grady was defeated in his fifth place match by the Section 3AA champion. Grady did compile a very good 35-13 season record.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had two state qualifiers; Jacob Adrian (285) defeated the Section 7AA champion 7-0 and he was defeated by the No. 3 seeded Section 1AA champion 10-0 whowas the eventual state runner up. Jacob was defeated by the Section 2AA runner up in his first round of wrestle backs. Jacob compiled a good 39-7 overall season record. Hunter Tate was defeated in his first round match 6-4 by the Section 1AA runner up and thus eliminated from the tournament. Hunter compiled a good 27-12 overall season record.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had one state qualifier Cole Ackerman (182) he had to default out of the tournament, he ended his season with a 14-5 season record as he missed most of the season due to injury.

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush had four state qualifiers; Tucker Hugg (285) was their lone wrestler to earn a state tournament medal. Tucker lost his first match to the number one seeded Section 6AAA champion 5-4. Tucker won two wrestle back matches, he defeated the Section 4AAA champion 6-1 and the Section 5AAA champion 3-0. He was defeated in the consolation semifinals by the number two seeded wrestler the Section 3AAA champion 9-7 in OT. Tucker won by default in his fifth place match. Tucker compiled a good 38-9 season record. Sutton Kenning (195) just an eighth grader went 2-0 in the tournament. Sutton compiled a very good 33-11 record overall for the season. Cody Brott (182) lost his first match and was eliminated from the tournament. Cody compiled a good 32-9 overall season record. Jaxon Kenning (138) was defeated in his tournament match and he was eliminated from the tournament. Jaxon compiled a very good 41-3 overall season record.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned one state tournament medal by Dylan Enriquez (138). He earned fourth place with a very good tournament performance. He defeated the Section 2AAA champion 11-5 in his first match and he lost to the number two seed the Section 1AAA champion and eventual runner up. He defeated the Section 6AAA runner up 3-2 in his first wrestle back match, He defeated the Section 1AAA runner up 3-0 in his second wrestle back and in the consolation semifinal he defeated the Section 7AAA champion 7-6. Dylan was defeated by the Section 5AAA champion 1-0 for the third place medal. Dylan compiled an overall a very good 35-10 overall record. Spencer Johnson (126) won his first state tournament match 6-2 over the Section 5AAA runner up. He was defeated by the eventual state runner up by the Section 8AAA rival in his quarterfinal. Spencer won his first wrestle back match 5-2 over the Section 1AAA runner up. He was defeated by the Section 7AAA champion to end his state tournament. Spencer compiled a good overall season record of 40-8. Ashton Lipinski (152)was defeated 3-1 in his first round state tournament match by the Section 3AAA champion and then eliminated from the tournament. Ashton compiled a 26-7 overall season record. As he spent a lot of time on the injured list.