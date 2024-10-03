Central MN Prep Football Preview – Week Six – October 4th, 2024

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm hits the road this week for a matchup with the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff set for7, with Dave Thomas and Lee Voss on the call.

The Storm checks in at 3-2 on the season after falling 58-19 to Elk River last week, while the Bluejackets are 0-5 after losing 32-13 to St. Francis last week.

ELSEWHERE:

SARTELL (0-5) @ MOORHEAD (5-0)

A tough test on the road awaits the Sabres, who lost 35-7 against Bemidji at home in week five. The undefeated Spuds are currently ranked second in Class 5A after beating Tech 55-8 in St. Cloud last week.

TECH (2-3) @ BRAINERD (2-3)

The Tigers fell to Moorhead last week, while the Warriors lost by a 55-17 score to #1 Alexandria on the road.

APOLLO (1-4) @ ANNANDALE (4-1)

The Eagles lost their second straight game last week with a 35-6 home loss against Columbia Heights, while the Cardinals topped Glencoe-Silver Lake 42-8 for their third straight win.

ROYALTON (1-4) @ CATHEDRAL (3-2) (@ St. John's University)

The Crusaders are 3-2 for the first time since 2014 after a 35-30 win at Paynesville in week five. The Royals have lost back-to-back games including last week's 48-15 home loss to Eden Valley-Watkins.

BECKER (5-0) @ ROCORI (4-1)

The Bulldogs and Spartans renew their rivalry with a big week six matchup in Cold Spring. The Spartans won their fourth straight game with a 29-7 win at Willmar, while the Bulldogs remained undefeated by beating up Hutchinson on the road 49-6.

ROCKFORD (2-3) @ ALBANY (5-0) 7 PM

FOLEY (2-3) @ BIG LAKE (1-4)

MAPLE LAKE (0-5) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (5-0)

KIMBALL (5-0) @ HOLDINGFORD (5-0)

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTEAD (2-3) @ MELROSE (1-4)

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE (1-4) @ NEW LONDON-SPICER (2-3)