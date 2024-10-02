Five Ways Twins Ownership Can Earn Some Extra Spending Cash This Offseason

I've had a change of heart.

While I have been on record several times over the years regarding my disdain for the Minnesota Twins' owners, the Pohlad Family, I have come to realize that times are hard for all of us right now, even

billionaires.

With that being said, I have decided to be proactive, as opposed to reactive. After all, what good is a complaint if it isn't followed by a solid plan of action?

Inspired by the below post by 10K Takes on Twitter (X), here are ten ways that the Pohlad Family can dig their way out of poverty this offseason.

#1 SKIP GOING OUT FOR COFFEE ALL THE TIME

Listen, all of those fancy coffees add up. Maybe if you make coffee in your giant mansion every morning, you could save up enough for a reliable relief pitcher or first baseman after a few years!

#2 GET A PART TIME JOB DELIVERING DOOR DASH

Hop in the Mercedes and head to TGI Fridays! With enough tips, you may be able to afford a reliever with a WHIP below 2!

#3 CONSIDER CUTTING STREAMING SERVICES

Since you won't allow the Twins to be shown on most of the streaming services, anyway, you might as well cut them to save a few bucks! Maybe you could just use Dave St. Peter's password for a while until you get back on your feet.

#4 CLIP COUPONS

Sure, it may not seem like much in the moment when you save 30 cents on that bag of onions, but over the course of several weeks, it could add up to a starting pitcher off the scrap heap!

#5 SELL THE D@#N TEAM

This is a win-win for everyone. You get to add to your fortune of several billion dollars with several billion more dollars. That's a lot of billions of dollars for you, and the fans get an owner who gives a crap about the team!