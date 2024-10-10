Central MN Prep Football Preview – WEEK SEVEN – October 11th, 2024

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will face a big test Friday night when they welcome Andover to town. Andover is currently ranked #4 in Class 5A with a 5-1 record.

The Huskies have won five straight since a season-opening, 21-14 loss to St. Thomas Academy.

The Storm is coming off of a 66-22 win at Cambridge-Isanti in week six and is currently 4-2 on the season.

Friday's game between Sauk Rapids-Rice and Andover can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, with kickoff set for 7 p.m..

THURSDAY:

HOLY ANGELS (4-2) @ ROCORI (4-2)

The Stars took down Benilde-St. Margaret's 21-14 last week, while ROCORI fell at home to Becker by a 30-14 final score.

FRIDAY:

CATHEDRAL (4-2) @ MAPLE LAKE (0-6)

The Crusaders are off to their best start in over a decade after beating Royalton 21-6 in week six. The Irish took a forfeit loss against Eden Valley-Watkins last week to fall to 0-6.

TECH (2-4) @ SARTELL (0-6)

The Sabres fell to 0-6 after a 52-14 loss against a tough Spuds team in Moorhead. The Tigers have lost four straight after back-to-back wins to start the season including a 42-14 loss at Brainerd last week.

NEW LONDON-SPICER (3-3) @ APOLLO (1-5)

The Eagles lost their third straight game in week six, falling 62-7 at Annandale. The Wildcats picked up a second straight win by beating Glencoe-Silver Lake 21-0 at home last week.

BIG LAKE (2-4) @ BECKER (6-0)

The Hornets snapped a four-game skid with a 16-12 home win over Foley last week. The Bulldogs remained undefeated by beating ROCORI 31-14 in Cold Spring.

ANNANDALE (5-1) @ FOLEY (2-4)

The Cardinals topped Apollo 62-7 last week, while the Falcons lost to Big Lake by a 16-12 final score.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (6-0) @ KIMBALL (6-0)

The Eagles won by forfeit in week six, while the Cubs beat Holdingford 34-8 on the road last week.