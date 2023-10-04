Central MN Man Accused of Child Sex Abuse

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Cloud has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl.

An adult woman called authorities to notify them that she had been sexually abused by 48-year-old Gregory Barrett from when she was six-years-old until she was 13-years-old.

The victim said she came forward after learning that the Monticello man was trying to watch his stepdaughter in the shower.

The abuse allegedly took place at a residence on West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud, at a residence in Pequot Lakes, and at a residence in St. Augusta.

Once the victim's sister learned of the alleged abuse, she called Barrett and confronted him. According to the criminal complaint, Barrett admitted to sexually abusing her sister and that he would give her money to stay quiet. Records show he also said there was "no point lying about it".

Barrett is due in court on October 25th.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer