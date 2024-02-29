Central MN Bar Puts It’s ‘People’s Choice’ Award On The Line This Weekend

A Central Minnesota bar with an award-winning bloody mary mix is hitting the road this weekend and putting it's 2023 People's Choice award on the line in Fargo. The Red Rooster in Genola is competing in the Fargo/Moorhead Bloody Mary Festival on Saturday. The Rooster recently won a People's Choice award at the Twin Cities Bloody Mary Festival back in October.

Back in October the Rooster was one of two Central Minnesota bars/distilleries to enter into the competition. Obbink Distilling out of St. Joseph and of course the Red Rooster Bar & Grill from Genola. The Rooster took home The People's Choice award for the second session of the day. (You can read more about that festival by going here)

This weekend's festival will run on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

We're hitting the road again with our amazing Bloody Mary! This time the Red Rooster will be in the Fargo/Moorhead area this Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Tak Music Venue with Midwest Bloody Mary Fests. If you live in the area or happen to be in the area this Saturday, come by and say hi...we'll bring the drinks!

Tickets to the event according to the event's website are $35 the day of the event, and tickets get you: Unlimited Bloody Mary & Craft Beer Samples.

The company behind the event, Polished Pineapple Events, is the same company that has hosted the Twin Cities event in the past, but as of today the only event listed for this year is the Fargo Moorhead event this weekend.

