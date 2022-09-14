Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARDS

15517 Fruit Farm Road

St. Joseph, MN 56374

320.356.7609

Collegeville Orchards has over 20 different varieties of apples for sale. They feature your favorite Minnesota-grown apples and will be open through the month of October. They invite the whole family to visit. Not only do they have a large variety of apples, but they also have pumpkins, gourds, squash, grapes, and a large variety of garden produce. While you are there, don't forget to pick up some of their homemade honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, mixes, and fun fall decorations.

They also offer lots of fun things to do with the family, including wagon rides, a petting zoo, pick your own pumpkins, and pumpkin painting.

APPLE JACK ORCHARD

4875 37th Street NE

Delano, MN 55328

763.972.6673

Apple Jack Orchard is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm and is located in Delano, Minnesota. Apple Jack Orchard has over 10,000 apple trees and 29 different varieties of apples. Enjoy apple picking, pet the goats and chickens, kick a ball as you go through the corn maze, and listen to the Loon calls as you make your way through the maze. Your kids will also love the ropes course and spider web, and then stop by the bakery for some delicious tasty baked goods and more. Stay for the afternoon and have lunch at the snack shack, and visit their amazing gift shop before you leave to pick up jams, jellies, sauces, candles, sweatshirts, books, toys, and everything apple.

COUNTRY BLOSSOM FARM

1951 Englund Road SW

Alexandria MN 56308

320.334.1620

Country Blossom Farm is a family-operated business that has been around since 2009. You'll find lots of fun things to do here as well, including an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, corn maze, u-pick strawberries, u-pick apples, and u-pick raspberries! Yum. They also have a gift shop and bakery, plus lots of fun fall activities including:

A huge jumping pillow

Tall Tire Mountain

Bouncing Farm Animals Bouncy area

Swings and slides

A 7-acre corn maze

A pedal cart track

Kids farmers market

Super corn pit

Meet Daisy and Espresso, the Country Blossom Goats

Play Bazooka Ball

Enjoy the Woodland Walk Creature Quest

Wagon rides

Duck races

Yard games

Photo opportunities all around the farm

HIDDEN COVE ORCHARD

27524 Hidden Cove Road

Cold Spring, MN 56320

320.685.3186

Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring stays open right up until Christmas! They are located just a few minutes from St. John's University. You can find them on 271st Stree, right off County Road 50, between Avon and Cold Spring.

They offer pre-picked apples, a gift shop stuffed with seasonal food items, as well as holiday decor. Hidden Cove Orchard is described as "The Cutest Little Apple Orchard in Central Minnesota." Enjoy homemade treats, hand-painted pumpkins, ceramics, and candles, and walk away with some great decorating ideas.

