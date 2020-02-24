Central Minnesota’s 2020 Guide To Fish Fry Fridays

This week is the start of Lent and great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season.

Trobec's Bar--Trobec's Lenten Buffet starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. on Fridays. They've got a 24 item soup and salad bar with fried Alaskan Pollock. Adults are $18.99, kids ages 6 to 12 are $8.99 and children 5 and under are $2.99. Seniors 65+ are $17.99.

Maple Lake American Legion--they've got a fish fry dinner, silent auction and bake sale happening on Friday, February 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their menu includes fish, a potato choice, coleslaw and a roll. They've got other options for non fish eaters. Prices range from $8.50-$11 for adults. A child dinner is $5.

Darwin Rod & Gun Club--Their annual Fish & Smelt Fry is Friday, March 13. It's all you can eat deep fried smelt, homemade potato salad, chips, onions, bread, orange drink and coffee for $12. Children under 12 are $6. Kids ages 5 and under are free.

Sacred Heart Area School--It's all you can eat fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, seafood salad, coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts and drinks for $9. Children ages 5-10 are $6. Kids 4 and under are free. Dinner is served on Feb. 28 and every Friday in March. They're also open Friday, April 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Staples.

Sauk Centre American Legion--Every Friday during Lent they serve an all you can eat fish buffet from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Neighbor's Route 75 Bar & Grill-- They've got all you can eat fish year round on Fridays. Beer battered, deep fried cod, baked potato, Coleslaw and a bread stick for $12.99. They're located in St. Joseph, Princeton and Albertville.

Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992--They've got a Friday night fish fry on March 6th and a meat raffle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coyote Moon Grill--They've got a Friday fish buffet that starts on Friday, February 28th and goes through April 10th. It's $16.95 for adults and kids 4-10 cost $6.95.

Green Mill--Walleye Fest is going on now! You can order it beer battered, deep fried, Parmesan crusted, breaded, served in a taco shell or with tortilla chips.

Copper Lantern--They're serving up shrimp, beer battered cod and breaded fish filets everyday of the week.

St. Katherine Drexel--Their fish fries kick off on Friday, March 13th and Friday, April 3rd. You can dine in or order your food to go. The meal includes; fish, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, beans, bread and beverages. Kids ages 3 and under eat for free.

St. Anthony Parish Center-- Starting Friday, February 28 they'll be serving up Au gratin potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw (they've got a secret recipe), dinner rolls, milk and coffee and of course plenty of fried fish.They're open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shady's Hometown Tavern--with locations in Albany, Rice New Munich, Cold Spring, St. Martin and Burtrum you'll be in good company! They've got a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

Jimmy's Pour House -- in downtown Sauk Rapids. Jimmy's is offering an all you can eat fish fry for $13.99 on Fridays during Lent.

Molitor's Quarry Grill and Bar -- Spring Feature menu with a variety of salmon, walleye, and shrimp features, and fish fry every Friday with all you can eat fish for 10.95. Every Friday, there is a meat raffle starting at 5:30 and live music from 6:30-9:30 featuring local musicians.

