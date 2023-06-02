Central Minnesota Youth Programs Share Summer Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Four local youth organizations will partner with the United Way of Central Minnesota to expand their summer offerings.

Get our free mobile app

The D. Blake Center, Higher Works Collaborative, Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, and Too Much Talent will share in a $246,950 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Summer Enrichment Grant.

Amy Trombley is the Vice-President of Education at the United Way of Central Minnesota.

These nonprofits help kids heal after the pandemic. Kids need inspiring experiences that give them hope for tomorrow. United Way of Central Minnesota received the ESSER grant because of work started within afterschool, reading, and youth programs that provide learning throughout the year. This grant is the start.

Lenora Hunt is the director at Too Much Talent.

For all of us, this grant funding is just the beginning of more access, possibility, fun, and opportunity for our kids. Programs will be able to give them more personalized learning experiences, and the kids will be able to increase their leadership skills.

With the grant funding, the United Way will offer improved infrastructure, guidance on advancing programming, and professional development so the four organizations can continue to deliver high-quality summer experiences to kids throughout Central Minnesota.

READ RELATED ARTICLES