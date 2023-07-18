Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – July 18th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 6

(Saturday July 15th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Mudcats, backed by fourteen hits including two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Collin Kray, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for five RBIs. Collin Eckman went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Beau Thoma went 4-for-4 for a RBI and he scored four runs and Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-3. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, Zach Opatz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Matt Filippi had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Czech earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Dylan Inniger, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 6 threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Andy Gravdahl, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Gast went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bret Wendlandt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Howe and Matt Samuelson both went 2-for-4 and each scored a run and Jack Naugle earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 16 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Saturday July 15th)

The Skis defeated the Mudcats in game two of their double hitter, backed by fourteen hits including two home runs and a pair of doubles. They played very good defense and they were aided by fourteen walks. Jake Kapphahn started on the mound for the Skis, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-7 with two home runs for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-2, with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Bode went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Joey Welinski went 1-for-1. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and George Moore earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Dylan Erholtz, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks and Jack Haugle threw one inning, he gave up one hit and issued one walk. Isaac Howe threw one inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Mudcats offense was led by David Dorsey, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Dylan Inniger went 1-for-3 with a double. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-4, Andy Gravdahl earned a walk and he scored a run, Sam Huesby earned a walk and he scored a run and Bret Wendlandt earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 HAMEL HAWKS 2

(Sunday July 16th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by nineteen hits, including six doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Oye threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Headlee went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. David Ernst went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs Brady Jacobson went 1-for-6 for a RBI. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4, for a RBI, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored three runs. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Sam Westermeyer, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Olson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run and Austin Hagerman threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Jarrett Briol, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Dom Fleming went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dylan Wilson went 2-for-2 with a double and Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Harrison Boughton went 1-for-3 with a double, Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Caleb Yowell scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 23 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

(Sunday July 16th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league foes the Devils, backed by twenty-three hits, including four doubles three home runs. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Logan Winkelman started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josiah Petersen threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw two innings, he gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led by Chuck Hackett, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Colby Johnson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Mitch Keeler went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Leabch went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dan Marod went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkelman went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Foss went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggisberg, he threw one inning, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Struithers threw one inning, he gave up six hits, one run and three walks. Dillon Solid threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits and four runs.

Their offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 1-for-3 with a walk, Dillon Solid went 1-for-3 and Jake Zelinske went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Connor Knettel was hit by a pitch and Kyle Welle earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACk SOX 3 RANDALL CUBS 0

(Saturday July 15th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by on a huge double and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Iver Papke, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Carter Neuenschwander had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Johnson earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Mason Toutges earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Ben Millard earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Veteran Bryan Benson scored a run, Nate Mettenburg and Kaden Toutges both earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Travis Wenzel threw a complete game, he gave up one hit, three runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Brett Strack went 3-for-3 with a walk. Laurence Filippi went 2-for-2 and he earned two walks, Travis Wenzel and Robert Sanders both went 1-for-4.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 10 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Saturday July 15th)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Eagles, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a double. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Grady Fuchs started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and issued one walk. Blake Vagle threw one inning, he issued two walks.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Vagle went 2-for-5 and veteran Rick Hendrickson earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Brendon Wendel, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and four walks. Grant Paffrath threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Adrian Beldon, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Knudsen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Chi Schneider earned a pair of walks. Blake Karach went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-4.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9 NLS TWINS 3

(Sunday July 16th)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Twins, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Grady Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Grant Fuchs went 1-for-1 with a double. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Tanner Stanley earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Ben Kulset, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cayden Hansen threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson McCain threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cayden Hansen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 with a double. Jake Rambow went 1-for-5, Scott Rambow had a sacrifice fly and Jett Salonek earned a walk. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 and Mike Danielson earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4

(Sunday July 16th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Clippers starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for six RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Landen Neiman went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Block earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and three walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Max Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Schmitt went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier was credited for a RBI. Matt Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3. Mitch Kunkel earned two walks, Devin Waldorf was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kole Klaphake earned a walk and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Sunday July 16th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by ten hits, including one home run and a double and they were aided by eight walks. Brady Kenning threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Harren threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Chris Clark, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Stang earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. JT Harren went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckman went 1-for-2 with a home run and Brady Kenning went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Derrik Orth earned walk and he scored a run, Luke Harren earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Josh Lanctot scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Nathan Geislinger, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Berg threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. They were led on offense by Jordan Kelm, Austin Schlangen and Matt Pennertz all went 1-for-3, Cullen Hoffman earned a walk and Luke Ludwig was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Sunday July 16th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Rockies, in a game that was stopped by rain on 6/23/23, backed by sixteen hits, including six doubles and a home run. The Express starting pitcher was Zak Wallner, he threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Adam Beyer went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zak Wallner went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Cody Leither earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Cole Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Eli Backes threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Neu, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and David Jonas went 2-for-3 with a double. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Brady Leverington went 1-for-3 and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-1. Luke VanErp and Joel Sowada both went 1-for-2 and Brady Weber earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7

(Sunday July 16th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by thirteen hits and aided by eleven walks. They Express were down 7-1 when they put up three runs in the fourth inning and six big runs in the eighth inning. Their starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Friesen threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored a quad of runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Adam Beyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Scott Marquardt earned four walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-6 and Cody Leither had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. TJ Neu threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. David Jonas threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Weber went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 1

(Sunday July 16th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits, with ten players collecting hits. They played very good defense in support of their veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning and recorded two strikes. Caden Sand threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Neal Anderson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Carter Birr went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Sand went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Will Funk went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Ty Reller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Chad Funk went 1-for-1.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw one inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Leukam, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Kegan Stueve went 2-for-3, Tyler Thomes went 1-for-3 and Ethan Ettel had a sacrifice bunt.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Sunday July 16th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by eleven hits, including five doubles and a triple. The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Regan Nelson threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Ben Welle, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Devon Orbeck went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with a double. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3.

The Saints starting pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits and four runs. Riley Meyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4.. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-1 and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Will VanBeck earned two walks and he scored a run, Casey Lenarz was credited for a RBI and Riley Lenarz was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 20 ROSCOE RANGERS 5

(Sunday July 16th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by twenty-two hits, four doubles and three home runs. Their starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2 1/3 innings, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jason Kampsen went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Wessel went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Weston Brinkman went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Trent Wendlandt went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Nick Dingman went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Colin Spooner went 1-for-1 and Matt Miller was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Parker Brezinka, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Russ Leyendecker threw two innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs and three walks. Cody Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Pauls was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Parker Brezinka and Braden Vanderbeek both earned a walk and Josiah Utsch was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1

(Sunday July 16th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by eight hits, good defense and good pitching. Righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits and five strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Morse threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued two walks. Carter Thelen threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Schroeder went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Lieser earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Alex Welle, he went 3-for-5 and Colton Meyer went 1-for4 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Welle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5, Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 and Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Josh Roelike went 1-for-4, Ryan Olmscheid had a sacrifice bunt and Josh Olmscheid earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 FRAMING FLAMES 0

(Sunday July 16th)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by thirteen hits and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was DJ Schleicher, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Larson threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Grady Notch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kyle Budde and Cole Schmitz both went 2-for-5 and both scored a run and Aaron Budde scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4, with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs, Isaac Holthaus went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brennan O’Brien had a stolen base.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-4. Josh Becker and Adam Winkels both went 1-for-4 and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk. Will Mergen and Carson Holthaus both went 1-for-3.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARLAKE LAKERS 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

(Sunday July 16th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by six hits, including three doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Ty Ulven, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Bob Brown went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Matt Korte went 1-for-4, Steve Ellingson and Jordan Golombiecki both earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Aiden Motte, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Terrance Moody threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-4 and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Justin Houge went 2-for-4, Owen Arndt went 1-for-4, Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 and Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 HOPKINS BERRIES 2

(Saturday July 15)

The Springers from the Arrowhead West League defeated the Hopkins Berries from the Riverview league, backed by seven hits. The starting pitcher was righty Jack Arnold, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up thirteen hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by BJ Huls, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brady Klehr went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Penick went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Tate Wallat earned a walk and he scored a run, Drew Bulson earned two walks and Brad Olson earned a walk.

The Berries starting pitcher was Derik Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 9 threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Kurt Jantscher, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and No. 0 went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Alex Powell and Ian Shwikert both went 2-for-4 and No.12 went 2-for-3 with a walk and he had a stolen base. Alex Boswell went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run, Alex Lampert earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 OUAMBA CUBS 8

(Saturday July 15th)

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Cubs from the Eastern Minny league, backed by twenty-eight hits, including a pair of doubles, a triple and a home run. The Muskies had ten players with multi-hit games, their starting pitcher was Carsen Gross, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Travis Weaver threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Ethan Carlson threw one inning, to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-7 with a home run, triple and a double for four RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Jace Otto was just short of hitting for the cycle, being short just a single. Jacob Merrill went 4-for-6 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. John Schumer went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs went 3-for-7 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. CJ Hemmesch went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Wenker went 2-for-3. Give it a ride Travis Weaver went 1-for-2.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Koch, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin McFerran, threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Kevin McFerran, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jordan Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Garrett Monstrom went 2-for-4 and Justin Krie went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jagger Steiner went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Parker-Sjoberg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Lucas Athey Jr went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cole Gmahl earned two walks and he scored two runs.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE GAMES

Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30 Friday

Twins Port Timbers @ Cold Spring Springers 12:00/3:00 Sunday

Moorhead Brewers @ Sobieski Skis 2:00 Saturday

Twins Port Timbers @ Sobieski Skis 5:00 Saturday

Twins Port Timbers @ Cold Spring Springers 12:00/3:00 Sunday

Hamel Hawks @ Sobieski Skis 2:00 Sunday