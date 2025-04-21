Central Minnesota Teams Well Represented In Latest State Softball Rankings

A handful of local softball teams make an appearance on the latest high school softball rankings, which are compiled by the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Association. According to the website, the rankings are 'a composite of voting from section representatives.'

In Class AA, the Cathedral Crusaders (5-0 overall) are ranked seventh in the state, down one spot from last week's sixth place finish in the poll. Since the last poll, Cathedral beat Class AAA Little Falls 11-1 in six innings and then beat Class AA foe Foley 21-2, both on the road.

Also receiving votes in Class AA was Kimball (5-0). The Cubs have outscored their opponents 57-3 so far this season.

In Class AAA, ROCORI (1-2) fell five spots from fourth last week to ninth this week. The Spartans beat AAA opponent Hutchinson 8-0 but lost to AAAA opponent Brainerd 2-0 on Thursday.

Becker also received a handful of votes but just missed the top ten. The Bulldogs are 1-1 entering the weekend.