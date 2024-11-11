Central Minnesota Teams Still Alive At State Football Tournament

A handful of football teams from Central Minnesota are still in contention for a state championship after last week's quarterfinal round.

In Class AAAA, the Becker Bulldogs took down the Academy of Holy Angels 35-15 at Brainerd High School. Tristan Kowalkowski finished with 184 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns and Sawyer Brown rushed three times for 71 yards and two scores.

Elsewhere in Class AAAA, Totino-Grace beat Hill-Murray 24-0; Marshall beat Byron 21-0 and Orono beat Hermantown 49-21.

The Bulldogs (11-0) will play against Marshall on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at US Bank Stadium.

The Class AAAA Championship game is set for 1 PM on Friday, November 22nd.

In Class AAA, the Albany Huskies downed Fergus Falls 28-27 at Alexandria High School. Boone Roemeling threw for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies.

Other scores in Class AAA included Pequot Lakes topping Annandale 25-15, Stewartville beat Holy Family Catholic 40-14 and Dassel-Cokato outlasted Fairmont for a 29-28 win.

Albany will take on Stewartville in the semifinal round on Saturday evening at US Bank Stadium.

The Class AAA Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd.

In Class AA the Kimball Cubs remain undefeated after beating Moose Lake/Willow River 38-0 in Brainerd. The Cubs led 32--0 at halftime.

Elsewhere, Staples-Motley beat Barnesville 46-44 in a 2OT thriller, Jackson County Central beat Central 34-7 and Chatfield snuck past Triton 23-22.

Kimball will play against Jackson County Central on Friday morning at US Bank Stadium.

The Class AA State championship game is slated for Friday, November 22nd at 4 p.m..

In Class A, Parkers Prairie beat Upsala/Swanville 33-0; Mahnomen topped Deer River 14-6; Minneota blanked Lester Prairie 41-0 and Springfield beat Goodhue 20-14.