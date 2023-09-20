Central Minnesota Speaks -This Artist Best 2024 We-Fest Headliner

The We-Fest Headliners have been announced for 2024 and they are as follows:

Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, and the Chief, Eric Church. We don't know which headliner is performing on Thursday, Friday & Saturday. We asked all of central Minnesota, who they thought would be the biggest Headliner of We-Fest 2024, and here's what they had to say.

1. ERIC CHURCH - THE CHIEF- GETS THE GOLD

Central Minnesota has chosen Eric as their top Headliner for We-Fest 2024. I was never a big Eric Church fan until I went to one of his concerts, and he won me over. He has a great band and backup singers. He hands over the spotlight to feature them, and lets them 'show their stuff.' He surrounds himself with talented individuals and really gives you the feeling that he's a good guy, who cares for his fellow musicians and is grateful for his Church fans. He also has a long list of songs that he's written that most people can sing along with all night long.

2. JELLY ROLL RECEIVES THE SILVER MEDAL

Jelly Roll was a pleasant surprise as one of next year's We-Fest '24 Headliners, and our central Minnesota voters agreed! He has come out of the gates kicking and screaming, and his heartfelt lyrics are heard by everyone who has ever struggled. Jelly Roll isn't afraid to admit his mistakes and has a positive message for youth everywhere, that you CAN turn your life around.

3. PARKER MCCOLLUM BRINGS HOME THE BRONZE

Coming in third for central Minnesotans is Parker McCollum, but give it a little bit of time. Parker is fairly new to US, but as with all seasoned musicians, has been playing guitar and harmonica, and writing music since a young age. He's had a handful of hits that have made him an up-and-comer pretty quickly, and I wouldn't be surprised if, at We-Fest, he'll be riding high with several awards falling out his back pockets. This is a man to watch. He's chasing longevity and respect from those who give him a chance.

Parker McCollum says, “What I do best is write songs from a very real place and sing country music, but also be very ‘me’ and not try to sound like someone else. We definitely did that on this record and every one of the 15 songs sounds different.”

You can see the complete We-Fest lineup by clicking HERE. If you want tickets at the lowest prices, it's best to get them now, and make plans to get there early; like on Wednesday, if you plan on being there all weekend. This is definitely a destination that takes some planning so treat it accordingly, or you may end up in a long line of cars waiting to get to the venue on a Thursday night.

