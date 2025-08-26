The ROCORI boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 road win over Central Minnesota Christian Academy on Monday afternoon. The Spartans are 1-1 on the season after picking up the victory.

The Spartans will host their first home match of the season on Tuesday when they welcome Alexandria to Cold Spring. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m..

Elsewhere, Becker was shut out 3-0 by Monticello.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Willmar @ Sartell 7 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 p.m.

Apollo @ Brainerd 7 p.m.

Pelican Rapids @ Cathedral 7 p.m.

Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

In girls soccer, St. John's Prep beat Hillcrest Academy 2-0.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Melrose 12 p.m.

Visitation @ Cathedral 4:30 p.m.

Sartell @ Willmar 7 p.m.

St Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Alexandria @ Sartell

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Pierz @ Cathedral

Detroit Lakes @ Apollo