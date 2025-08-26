Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; August 26th, 2025

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – August 26th, 2025

The ROCORI boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 road win over Central Minnesota Christian Academy on Monday afternoon. The Spartans are 1-1 on the season after picking up the victory.

The Spartans will host their first home match of the season on Tuesday when they welcome Alexandria to Cold Spring. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m..

Elsewhere, Becker was shut out 3-0 by Monticello.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Willmar @ Sartell 7 p.m.
Sauk Rapids-Rice @  Tech 7 p.m.
Apollo @ Brainerd 7 p.m.
Pelican Rapids @ Cathedral 7 p.m.
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER 

In girls soccer, St. John's Prep beat Hillcrest Academy 2-0.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

ROCORI @ Melrose 12 p.m.
Visitation @ Cathedral 4:30 p.m.
Sartell @ Willmar 7 p.m.
St Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL 

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria @ Sartell
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Pierz @ Cathedral
Detroit Lakes @ Apollo

