Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, September 4th
A number of soccer matches were held on a rainy Thursday night around central Minnesota. Here is a look at the results from the action on September 4th.
BOYS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders' excellent start to the season continued with a convincing 11-1 win over Albany on Thursday. Jacob Oliver scored four goals for the Crusaders, while Sam Oliver scored a pair and Liam Kohn, Kuba Heikkila, Joey Cluever, Drew Lesnau and Jake Swanson all scored single goals in the win.
The Crusaders are now 4-0-1 on the season and will play at Fergus Falls on Saturday afternoon.
OTHER SCORES
LPGE 5, St. John’s Prep 1
Central MN Christian 4, Melrose 0
Fergus Falls 1, ROCORI 0
Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Sartell 4, Brainerd 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Cathedral 6, St. John’s Prep 0
Albany 4, Melrose 0
Brainerd 3, Sartell 2
St. Cloud 2, Becker 2
ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 1
VOLLEYBALL
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Willmar 3-0 Thursday night to run its record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. Josie Anderson led the Storm with ten kills, Claire Rogholt had 4.5 blocks for Sauk Rapids-Rice in the win.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-20 and 25-17.
OTHER SCORES
Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
ACGC 3, Holdingford 1
Hutchinson 3, Becker 0
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Kimball 1
Sartell 3, Brainerd 0
ROCORI 3, Alexandria 2
Royalton 3, Maple Lake 0
Minnewaska 3, Melrose 1
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0
Tech 3, Detroit Lakes 2
Foley 3, Pequot Lakes 2
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0