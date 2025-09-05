A number of soccer matches were held on a rainy Thursday night around central Minnesota. Here is a look at the results from the action on September 4th.

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders' excellent start to the season continued with a convincing 11-1 win over Albany on Thursday. Jacob Oliver scored four goals for the Crusaders, while Sam Oliver scored a pair and Liam Kohn, Kuba Heikkila, Joey Cluever, Drew Lesnau and Jake Swanson all scored single goals in the win.

The Crusaders are now 4-0-1 on the season and will play at Fergus Falls on Saturday afternoon.

OTHER SCORES

LPGE 5, St. John’s Prep 1

Central MN Christian 4, Melrose 0

Fergus Falls 1, ROCORI 0

Willmar 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell 4, Brainerd 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral 6, St. John’s Prep 0

Albany 4, Melrose 0

Brainerd 3, Sartell 2

St. Cloud 2, Becker 2

ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 1

VOLLEYBALL

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Willmar 3-0 Thursday night to run its record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. Josie Anderson led the Storm with ten kills, Claire Rogholt had 4.5 blocks for Sauk Rapids-Rice in the win.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-20 and 25-17.

OTHER SCORES

Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

ACGC 3, Holdingford 1

Hutchinson 3, Becker 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Kimball 1

Sartell 3, Brainerd 0

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 2

Royalton 3, Maple Lake 0

Minnewaska 3, Melrose 1

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

Tech 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Foley 3, Pequot Lakes 2

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0