Central Minnesota Royal Frosting Recipe Will Make Your Treats Magical

FROSTING IS IMPORTANT!

Looking for a great frosting for your holiday treats this year? I found this and created it based on a recipe for royal frosting that was printed in the St. Cloud Times in 2018's Holiday Baking section

THE MOST DELICIOUS

I saved that portion of the paper and still go back to it for some of the most delicious holiday cookie ideas I've ever found. Did anyone else keep that section of the paper from that year? It is filled with amazing recipes. I hope you make this and if you do, please send us your photos of your creations to kelly@townsquaremedia.com.